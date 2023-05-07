His Brother’s Girlfriend Freaked Out On Him After He Said He Couldn’t Babysit Because He Was Going On A Date

Have you ever had a family member expect you to help them with something without asking you?

One man recently upset his brother’s girlfriend after telling her he couldn’t watch his nephew for the first time in a while because he was going on a date.

He’s a 24-year-old full-time chef. He lives with his parents, his brother, his brother’s girlfriend, and his nephew.

His brother is 21 and is already a father since he and his girlfriend had a baby when they were only teenagers. Things have gotten a little chaotic with them all living under the same roof.

“When I was younger, I was jealous that my brother started dating before me, but not anymore,” he said.

He usually works dinner shifts as a chef, so during the day, he helps out his brother by watching his nephew while he and his girlfriend work.

During his spare time, he participates in a writing group. He recently met a girl there that he’s interested in, but they’ve had a hard time settling on when to go on a date because she has a busy schedule as a nurse.

Finally, they decided to go out early on an upcoming Monday afternoon since it was the only time that would work for both of them. He’s going to take her out to breakfast, and then they’ll go see a movie.

He let his brother know days in advance that he won’t be able to watch his nephew that Monday because he has his “first-ever date.”

