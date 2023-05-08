His Friends Accused Him Of Being Inappropriate Because He Left His Number On A Dinner Bill In Hopes Of Getting A Date With His Waitress

Just a few nights ago, this 26-year-old guy went out to dinner with a few of his friends. They decided to eat at a pretty nice restaurant, but apparently, the food wasn’t the only thing that garnered his attention.

As soon as he sat down with his friends, he detailed how their waitress– who was a woman in her early twenties– immediately caught his eye.

What really stood out was the waitress’ sense of style, as well as her “cuteness.”

“Her outfit was really unique, and it just seemed to suit her perfectly,” he recalled.

Then, throughout their entire meal, he thought the woman was very attentive and friendly. So, he really could not help but be drawn to her.

That’s why, after some time passed, he decided to just shoot his shot. More specifically, he thought it would be a good idea to simply compliment the woman on her outfit.

“Hey, I just wanted to say that you look really cute tonight, and your outfit is amazing. It suits you so well,” he told her.

According to him, the waitress took his compliment really well, too, and proceeded to smile and thank him.

So, after he and his friends finished up their dinner, he decided to just write his phone number on the bill to leave for the waitress. He figured it wouldn’t be a big deal and thought the waitress might opt to reach out to him if she was interested in getting to know each other better or even going out on a date.

