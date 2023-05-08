If You Pick One Of These Super Unique Baby Girl Names, We’re Willing To Bet Your Daughter Will Stand Out In A Crowd As She Grows Up

Finding the perfect name for your little girl can be an exciting but also daunting task. Names are something that has a lasting impact way after childhood.

Maybe you’ve sifted through every baby name book or meticulously researched names on the internet just to come up empty-handed. We’re here to help you out!

We’ve gathered a few of the most unique baby girl names that’ll be sure to have your daughter stand out in a crowd as she’s growing up.

For starters, let’s take a look at the Social Security Administration’s (SSA) list of the five most popular baby girl names from 2021. Each year, the SSA keeps tabs on the baby names that are deemed crowd favorites.

Olivia Emma Charlotte Amelia Ava

Olivia is a name with Latin origins. It comes from the word “olive” or “olive tree,” which is a symbol of peace.

The name Emma has German roots. It is derived from the German word “ermen,” meaning “universal” or “whole.”

Charlotte means “free man” and is the feminine version of the name Charles. The name is of French origin and was first popularized in the 18th century by Queen Charlotte of England.

Amelia is derived from the German word “amal,” which means “work.” So Amelias are often hardworking and industrious. The name also has connotations such as “fertile.”

