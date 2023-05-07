If You’re Wondering What To Do With The Last Little Bit Of Peanut Butter In The Jar, Try This Noodle Recipe

If you’re a fan of peanut butter and always have a jar in the house, you probably recognize the struggle of trying to use up that last bit of peanut butter in the jar.

It’s the worst when you have a good couple of tablespoons left but have to viciously scrape the sides of the jar and get your hands all sticky to get out that last bit of peanut butter.

However, you may no longer have to worry about wasting the last bit of peanut butter! A recent recipe hack on TikTok shows users how to make the most out of their peanut butter jars at home while creating a yummy dish.

Many people are fans of savory peanut noodle dishes from Asian restaurants, and you can easily make them at home with your almost empty jar of peanut butter.

When you only have a few tablespoons of peanut butter left in your jar, set it aside just the way it is.

Then, start cooking a portion of your favorite pasta or noodles like spaghetti, ramen, or lo mein noodles.

Next, add a few tablespoons of soy sauce, minced garlic, and a bit of sesame oil and lime juice to your jar of peanut butter to make a savory peanut sauce.

If you want to add more flavors to your sauce, TikTok food creator Nick (@macheesmo) adds fresh ginger, sriracha hot sauce, and hoisin sauce to his version of the dish.

Once your noodles are done cooking, set aside a few tablespoons of the cooking water and add them to your peanut butter jar. The water will help bring the sauce together!

