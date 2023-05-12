In Honor Of Our Blanket Fort Days, Here Are Some Tips For Creating A Better Blanket Fort With Your Family

Building a fort made of blankets is a child’s favorite pastime. I’m sure we probably all have memories of compiling sheets and pillows together to create a haven of comfort to just hang out in with our siblings or childhood friends.

There are so many ways to build a blanket fort. One of the most common methods is to drape a sheet over a few strategically placed chairs to create a cavernous space.

But I remember my biggest frustration with blanket forts is that they would collapse easily after a sibling bumped into it a little too roughly, erasing all our hard work in a matter of seconds.

So in honor of our blanket fort days, here are some tips for creating a better, sturdier structure to ensure that a cave-in doesn’t happen again with your kids.

Constructing a blanket fort with your children is a terrific way to spend time with them. If you want to impress them, impart some of your blanket fort knowledge you’ve learned here.

Of course, you’ll need the proper materials. So gather some lightweight blankets, extra sheets, couch cushions, clothespins, binder clips, and some string or yarn.

Grab a few heavier objects to hold your fort in place, such as dictionaries or phone books. The clothespins and clips are useful for hanging up sheets and securing them together. And the string can help to extend the size of your fort.

A simple way to create a fort is by utilizing a desk or table instead of just chairs. A sheet sprawled over a tabletop forms a sanctuary for kids to retreat to when they grow tired of the boring living room.

Here’s a trick that will delight your kids. Introduce them to corner blanket forts! Use a corner of a room to your advantage when putting up your structure.

