In March, This 26-Year-Old From Florida Vanished After Getting Into A Pickup Truck With Two Men She Did Not Know 

Sara Gail Ebersole was born in Sarasota, Florida, on September 18, 1996, and grew up alongside her six older siblings.

Sara was mainly raised by her maternal aunt and uncle during childhood. Then, as a teen, she would sometimes stay in Dunnellon at her older sister’s home.

But, by the time Sara turned 18 years old in 2014, she was eager to start her adult life– tying the knot with her husband before moving with him to Dunnellon.

Unfortunately, though, the marriage did not last, and Sara and her ex wound up separating about one year later.

Sara also had a daughter prior to her marriage. However, her child mainly lived with her ex-boyfriend.

So, when Sara vanished, she was just 26-years-old and living with a roommate at 19220 Northwest 60th Avenue in Reddick, Florida, while working as a dancer.

It all began on March 2, 2023, after Sara finished work at about 7:00 p.m. and texted her sister– asking for a ride home.

She soon learned that her sister was not able to pick her up, though. So, at 7:50 p.m., she sent another message, asking her sister to tell the kids “hi.”

It was not until 10:11 p.m. that evening that Sara last texted her sister. At that point, she claimed that she was “getting into a random truck with some cowboys” and was hoping they “took her on a ride.”

