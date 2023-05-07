She Almost Cried When Her Boyfriend Didn’t Buy Her The Birthday Cake She Wanted

You know that feeling of frustration when you tell someone exactly what you want, and then somehow they still miss the mark?

One woman is very upset with her boyfriend after he didn’t get her the kind of birthday cake she wanted and told him about for weeks. Now, he’s expecting her to pay him.

Her birthday was a few days ago, and she’s always loved going all out for birthdays. She puts a lot of effort into making her birthdays fun and likes to do the same for her loved ones. This includes her boyfriend, who she’s been with for 10 months.

There was one thing she knew she really wanted for her birthday. It was a pineapple upside-down cake from a local bakery. She had her eye on it for a long time and figured she’d wait to try it until her birthday.

A month before her birthday, she flat-out told her boyfriend that she wanted the cake. She told him that she didn’t even want a nice gift; she just wanted the pineapple upside-down cake. Her boyfriend told her, “Sure,” and she felt good about the situation.

But, to ensure her boyfriend knew how serious she was about the cake, she mentioned it several times throughout the month leading up to her birthday.

“I wasn’t deliberately hammering the point home or anything, but there were a couple of occasions where it came up,” she explained.

“And then a week before my birthday, I did text him a reminder about the cake so that he would have the bakery info on hand.”

When her birthday finally came a few days ago, her boyfriend came to her apartment with a gift and a cake. They planned to have a small celebration at her apartment before going out to see a local comedy show he bought them tickets for.

