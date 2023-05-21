She Called Her Daughter-In-Law Crazy For Thinking Her Grandson Would Get A Bedroom In Her Home After She Only Just Got To Meet The Baby 10 Months After He Was Born

This 36-year-old woman has four children– a son who is 22 years old and three daughters who are 21, 9, and 3.

Both of her two older kids are also married and even recently had children. So, her daughter and son-in-law have a 1-year-old daughter; meanwhile, her son and daughter-in-law also have a 10-month-old son.

However, her relationship with both of her grandchildren could not be more different.

She admits that she is much closer to her granddaughter since her daughter actually invited her to be in the delivery room when the baby girl was born.

“So I knew my daughter’s firstborn since the day she was born, and my husband and I are obsessed with her,” she explained.

“The exact opposite was for my son and daughter-in-law.”

In fact, she didn’t even find out her son’s child was born until nearly one week after the baby entered the world!

Still, she acknowledged how that was her son and daughter-in-law’s choice. So, she did not stir up any drama over it.

Instead, what really caused a rift was when her daughter-in-law’s parents were allowed to meet the baby the day he was delivered.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.