She Called Her Niece Out For Faking A “Fit Girl Lifestyle” On Social Media After Her Niece Commented On Her Eating Habits During A Family Dinner

This 21-year-old woman has always been very close with her niece Eva, who also happens to be 21.

“Eva’s my best friend, and I love her to bits,” she said.

Being that both of them are “slightly overweight,” though, they both decided in September 2022 to try and lose some weight.

Since then, she has worked to make a ton of lifestyle changes and has actually lost a good amount of weight. Her niece has been trying her best to do the same, too.

And due to the fact that she and Eva planned to “get fit” together, she has been inviting Eva to go to the gym with her or even just go on walks around their neighborhood.

But, each time, Eva just claims not to have time. Or, her niece will just be hanging out with her boyfriend.

So, Eva’s little brother– who is 16– has actually been joining her in her workouts.

“I am really proud of him, as he struggled with a lot of the same issues that come with being overweight,” she noted.

Still, while Eva declines all of her invites to work out, she can’t help but notice that her niece keeps posting on social media about having a “fit girl lifestyle.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.