She Ended Their Friendship After 21 Years When She Realized Her Best Friend Was The Most Toxic Person In Her Life

Everyone hopes to have a friend that they can rely on, who will be there for them no matter what. Some people are lucky in that they find their true best friend early on in life. However, other people think that they know who their best friend is but find out later on that they’re the most toxic person in their life.

TikToker Monica Patterson,@monicagartner, tells a story just like this where she ended a friendship with someone after 21 years.

“My friend,” she began, “I’ve known her since kindergarten, and everything was fine until we got to high school.”

It seems as though high school is the roadblock in many people’s friendships that can sometimes be hard to get over. People change greatly from the adolescent years to the teenage years, and sometimes friendships can suffer because of that.

“She started to get the reputation of being the ‘boy stalker’ of the entire school,” she explained. “She would somehow find guys’ numbers, and she would message them–never getting the hint that they weren’t interested–and people just weren’t too keen on her because they were…afraid of her.”

Monica explained how her friend would go too far, frequently crossing inappropriate boundaries with other people. She even tried to take Monica’s sister’s boyfriend away from her.

“She actually messaged my sister’s boyfriend,” she said. “My sister’s boyfriend was with her, she met him for probably one second didn’t even say anything, messaged him on Facebook that night,” and introduced herself as an option, as though he was single.

In high school, it got even worse since she also went after the guy that Monica herself was interested in.

“She was hitting on the guy that I was talking to,” she said. “This is supposed to be my best friend.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.