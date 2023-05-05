She Found Out Her Boyfriend Went On Bumble After A Minor Misunderstanding, So She Broke Up With Him, And Now She’s Wondering If She Did The Right Thing

This 29-year-old woman has only been dating her boyfriend, who is 32, for a few months now.

“So, it’s safe to say we were still getting to know each other. And I think I dodged a bullet,” she prefaced.

Just a couple of nights ago, it was her cousin’s birthday. So, her cousin threw a pool party and said she was allowed to invite her boyfriend.

She figured that would be a great opportunity for him to meet all of her cousins, too, since she is very close to them. That’s why she decided to extend the invitation– letting her boyfriend know about the party one week in advance.

Then, on the day of the celebration, she made sure to remind her boyfriend about the party and its start time– which was 7:00 p.m.

However, her boyfriend wound up revealing how he planned to show up at 8:00 p.m. since he didn’t want to spend too much time at the party. Plus, he claimed he wanted to leave early, too.

While she was seemingly fine with that at the time, though, things only got worse– because, at the very last minute, her boyfriend reached out and claimed he wouldn’t be able to get to the party until 9:00 p.m.

Now, she tried to be understanding of the fact that her boyfriend had had a busy day. Nonetheless, she thought 9:00 p.m. was way too late to show up. So, she tried to give her boyfriend an out.

“That’s too late, at the point the event will almost be over. But no worries, I know you are busy. Let’s meet up tomorrow! I’ll take you out for dinner,” she told her boyfriend.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.