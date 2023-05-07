She Got Called Out For Ordering A $43 Steak At A Group Dinner Even Though She Covered Her Portion Of The Bill

This woman has known her best friend for over 20 years. But unfortunately, her best friend’s sister is married to a guy who she simply finds insufferable.

Apparently, nothing is ever good enough for her best friend’s sister or her husband. So, during the COVID-19 pandemic, she actually decided to just block them both on social media.

“Because they would see my posts, take them personally, and make a fuss,” she explained.

For instance, she once posted a meme that said, “Anyone who likes the color blue is a [jerk].” And it just so happened that her friend’s sister and brother-in-law liked the color blue.

This pushed them to actually call up her best friend and accuse her of badmouthing them online. Once her friend realized she had just put a generic post up on her account, though, her friend was pretty ticked off at her sister and brother-in-law for being dramatic.

Still, for the past few years, she has been trying to act like an adult and simply not get involved in any drama.

After all, she realizes that she can attend events with her friend’s sister and brother-in-law, but that doesn’t mean she is forced to interact with them.

Well, that was until just last week, when someone in her group had a birthday.

She ultimately went out with her best friend, her friend’s sister, her friend’s brother-in-law, her own husband, and five other people for a celebration dinner.

