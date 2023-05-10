She Told Her Husband To Follow The Nanny’s Lead Since He Is Barely Home At Night And, When He Is, He Messes Up The Kids’ Bedtime Routine

This woman and her husband currently have three children. Their eldest kids are 6 and 3-years-old; meanwhile, their youngest is just 10 months.

Her husband has a job that is “high profile,” meaning he is often not home to help with the childcare. At the same time, she also works a “regular” job from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

That’s why they originally turned to daycare for their oldest child. But then, when her middle child was born during the pandemic, no daycares were available– pushing them to hire a nanny.

Now, her nanny initially worked at the same times she did– from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. However, once she gave birth to her third kid, she started to get very overwhelmed. This especially occurred at night, when she was left to complete bathtime and bedtime all by herself.

On top of that, she also developed postpartum depression– which made completing the childcare responsibilities solo that much more difficult.

So, after she eventually had a breakdown, she and her husband spoke with their nanny. And thankfully, their nanny agreed to change her hours. That way, she would have help with dinner, bath, and bed.

That was about six months ago now. And in the time since then, she detailed how she has gotten very close with the nanny.

“In many ways, she has become like a third parent to the kids. She’s so good with them,” she said.

They have even nailed down a nighttime routine that really works well for them. While the nanny handles her two older kids, she tends to her baby for baths and bedtime.

