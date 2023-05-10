She Vanished After Canceling A Trip To See Her Children And Taking A Bus To Tampa

Erica Johnson was a 36-year-old divorced mother of two, originally from St. Louis, Missouri.

However, she frequented St. Charles and St. Peters. And in 2022, she worked at Best Western Plus Beach Resort in Fort Myers Beach as a housekeeper.

At the time, Erica had been renting a room in Cape Coral, Florida, close to 621 Cape Coral Parkway East.

But come July of last year, she strangely disappeared after canceling a trip to visit her children.

It all began on July 5, 2022, when Erica finished work at 4:30 p.m. Following her shift, a coworker dropped her off at a bus stop in Fort Myers, which was close to the Bell Shop Towers shopping center.

Erica then boarded the late afternoon bus as planned and was later seen on surveillance footage exiting the bus at 5:37 p.m. after arriving at the Cape Coral Transit Center.

However, the following morning of July 6, Erica sent a text to her ex-husband at 7:00 a.m.– revealing that she had to cancel her plans to visit their two kids. She claimed to have called the trip off because she needed to work.

Yet, two days later, Erica was again spotted at the Cape Coral Transit Center bus stop during the early morning hours. Surveillance camera footage showed that she had been carrying a traveling pillow, bags, and a bunny cage before boarding a bus at 5:21 a.m.

Later that same morning, Erica was then seen in Fort Myers– where she proceeded to board a Greyhound bus that was headed to Tampa.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.