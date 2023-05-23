She Was Turned Down For A Promotion At Work, But Then She Was Asked To Train The New Person Her Company Hired For This Role

Rejection is never easy to deal with, and that’s especially the case when it comes to being passed up for a promotion at work.

One woman is discussing the most toxic thing a leader in the workplace has said to her. Sarah (@sarahssparkproject) calls out her company in a TikTok video that went viral.

A few years ago, Sarah attempted to earn a promotion at work. She was even told by the hiring manager that she was a top candidate for the role. However, she was not selected because ‘an executive got in the way.’

The position remained unfilled for six months. That’s when she was informed that the company had decided to go with an outside hire.

This happened right before the COVID-19 lockdowns started, so the new hire was forced to deal with a lot of chaos at once.

But prior to the pandemic, business was booming at Sarah’s company, so they were all starting off in a strong place.

“I really tried to give her the benefit of the doubt. I was still a little bitter about not getting the position but wanted to start things off on the right foot, especially because things were so crazy. But that’s not how it went,” said Sarah.

Sarah revealed that the new manager was immediately clashing with everyone, not just her. The manager didn’t like the close bond between coworkers on Sarah’s team, and there were numerous communication issues.

“If you had a thirty-minute status with her, it would be forty minutes of just her talking at you,” said Sarah.

