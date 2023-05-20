She’s Refusing To Tell Her Wedding Guests Why She’s Having A Dry Wedding, And Some Of Her Friends Are Pretty Angry About It

In September, this 28-year-old woman will be tying the knot with her fiancé, James, who is 25.

So, they sent out all of their invitations in January. However, they never mentioned the fact that they would not be serving any alcohol whatsoever at their nuptials.

Instead, she and James have opted to only serve non-alcoholic options because she is actually a recovering alcoholic who has been sober for four years and seven months.

The main issue, though, is that no one really knows about her sobriety except her fiancé, her immediate family, and her best friends.

That’s why, if she is out and drinking alcohol ever comes up in conversation, she always just lies and claims to be really intolerant to alcohol.

“I just don’t want people to know about my sobriety. It’s none of their business,” she said.

But, in April, it happened to be her fiancé’s birthday. And after they got together with friends to celebrate James’ special day, her refusal to tell everyone about her sobriety stirred up some serious drama.

It all began after they rented a room above a pub for a birthday party. And while everyone was celebrating, their upcoming wedding came up in conversation with some friends that she was not super close with.

Anyway, it was during that discussion that she revealed the wedding was going to be alcohol-free– which was not well-received by James’ birthday party guests, especially because her fiancé’s party did have alcohol.

