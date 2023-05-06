She’s Sharing 5 Of The Best Things About Being Single Because It Really Does Have Its Perks

As the summertime approaches, seeing friends or influencers posting about the fun summer activities they’re doing with their partners can strike a nerve with those of us that are single.

However, being single certainly has its perks, and TikTok user Eve (@singleinla) has shared five of the best things about being single.

“Today I was thinking and trying to be grateful for the fact that I was single,” says Eve at the beginning of her video.

As it turns out, Eve hilariously associates many positive things with being single. The first thing Eve mentions is never having to care about what your partner wants to eat.

For those who are in relationships, it can be easy to butt heads about what kind of meal you’re going to share. But when you’re single, you can eat whatever you want and whenever you want.

As Eve says, if you want to eat Chipotle five days in a row, you can do that. You don’t have to consider what someone else might want for dinner every night.

Another perk Eve mentions about being single sounds kind of gross but makes sense when explained.

“Hygiene is on my terms,” says Eve.

“If I want all the dishes to stack up for three weeks, I can. If I want to sleep in the same sweaty sweatsuit for three days, I can.”

