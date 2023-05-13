in Recipes

She’s Showing You How To Make A Dulce De Leche Cheesecake For Mother’s Day

We have another Mother’s Day recipe here for you today that the moms in your lives are bound to love! Make this cake for dessert and watch it become a hit year after year.

TikToker Jenny (@cocinandoconjennaaay) is demonstrating how to make a dulce de leche cheesecake. Dulce de leche is also known as caramelized milk, which is usually made by heating up sugar and milk for a long period of time until it is thick and golden-colored.

The confection is popular in Latin American countries because of its smooth, flawless consistency and well-balanced flavor profile. In addition, the caramelized sauce can be drizzled onto various types of desserts.

But if you don’t have the time to let the sauce simmer, here’s a way you can make dulce de leche cheesecake with ease and speed.

First, blend sixteen graham crackers and a quarter cup of sugar together in a blender. Then, add in five tablespoons of melted butter and continue blending.

Pour the crumbly mixture into a baking pan and spread it evenly into the pan using the flat bottom of a measuring cup.

Bake it at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for eight to ten minutes. Meanwhile, prepare the rest of the cheesecake. Add 32 ounces of softened cream cheese and a can of sweetened condensed milk to a bowl.

Once you have combined them, throw in four eggs, a splash of vanilla extract, and three tablespoons of dulce de leche from a bottle.

The vanilla extract brings out the flavor of the dessert sauce, giving it a touch of warmth and depth. You can find a squeeze bottle of dulce de leche in the baking aisle of the grocery store.

