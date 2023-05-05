She’s Talking About What The Good Morning Text From Your Crush Really Means And Why It Isn’t All That

When your crush texts you “Good morning,” it probably makes you feel giddy with excitement because he’s letting you know that he’s thinking about you.

Perhaps you think that one text is proof that you’re his number one priority. But a good morning text isn’t always the cute, sweet message it seems to be.

TikToker Sabrina Zohar (@sabrina.zohar) is talking about what the good morning text really means and why it isn’t all that.

Over the course of her life, Sabrina has dated many guys who would send her texts wishing her a good morning. But she wouldn’t be the only recipient of that text.

In fact, those guys would send the same message to multiple other girls that they were talking to as well. So it definitely dilutes the feeling of being special and makes you think you’re just another task to check off on his to-do list.

Sabrina claims that people who do that are just chasing a feeling and don’t have genuine intentions behind that good morning text.

A lot of people are bored or want to feel like they’re in a relationship without actually putting in the effort to be in one.

A good morning text is lazy and says next to nothing. All it does is acknowledge that it’s morning. And if a guy sends the same thing every day, it gets boring pretty quickly.

So stop using a good morning text as an indication that a guy is into you because the truth is, he’s probably also telling a dozen other girls “good morning.”

