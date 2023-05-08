This Almond Blueberry Cake Is Elegant, Delicious, And A Sweet Treat For Mother’s Day

If you have an almond mom, this dessert recipe may just be an acceptable one for her. It produces a cake that is healthier than most. It’s light and contains fruit as well as handfuls of almonds.

For Mother’s Day, this is a great idea for something to make for your mom. What better time is there to use as an excuse to indulge in a sweet goodie than a day commemorating her?

TikToker Beth Le Manach (@entertainingwithbeth) is showing you how to make an almond blueberry cake that is elegant and beautiful–just like Mom.

Beth recommends baking this almond blueberry cake in a deep 9-inch fluted dish with a removable bottom. Here’s how to get started on the recipe.

In a bowl, whisk three-quarters of a cup of melted butter, a quarter cup of vegetable oil, one cup of sugar, two eggs, one and a half teaspoons of almond extract, and a quarter cup of water together.

Then, add one and a half cups of flour, two teaspoons of baking powder, and a teaspoon of salt into a separate bowl.

Blend the ingredients together. Afterward, combine it with the first mixture and stir well.

Next, dump about six ounces of blueberries into the mixture. You don’t have to use blueberries for this cake. Raspberries and cherries also make a great combination with the almond flavor.

It just depends on what you think your mother would prefer.

Cover the baking pan with cooking spray and distribute it with a pastry brush to make sure the oil is coated evenly and to get the batter to fit into all the nooks and crannies of the pan.

