This Mom’s Toddler Snuck Out Of Her House At Night And She Says This Is The Horror Story Of The Year

We’ve all heard of the “terrible twos.” Every toddler goes through a phase, and the telltale signs your tiny tot is entering this stage include tantrum-throwing, frustration, and defiant behavior.

It’s an exciting time for parents to see their children grow, but it can often leave them feeling a bit overwhelmed.

This mom on TikTok, who goes by the handle (@mustangashley9), is left traumatized after her crafty two-year-old managed to escape the house in the middle of the night.

It all started off as an ordinary evening. First, she put her kids to bed at 8 pm. Then, at 10:30 pm, she checked on her toddler before going to bed herself, finding him sound asleep.

The next thing she knows, she’s being woken up by police barging into her bedroom at around 1:45 am.

Three police officers informed @mustangashley9) and her husband that they had found a screaming, crying toddler wandering around outside in the cold.

“I, having just been woken up from a dead sleep, rush into my son’s room to find him not there. And then proceed to run down the stairs, out the door, completely barefoot, still in my pajamas with no coat, and down the block to find my son,” she recalled.

The toddler is fine now, but the mom will never forget what she calls “the horror story of the year.” What completely baffles her is how she didn’t wake up to the baby monitor, the sound of the door opening, or police officers knocking.

“My dog didn’t bark; he always barks. My husband didn’t wake up. My mother-in-law didn’t wake up, no one,” she added.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.