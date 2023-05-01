While Walking Home After A Night Out With Her Friends, She Came Across A Disappearing Man

Have you ever lived near a really creepy place, like a cemetery or a notoriously haunted building?

One woman who lives in Scotland had a seriously freaky experience after walking home after a night out. Perhaps it had something to do with the burial grounds she had to walk past.

When she was in her early 20s, she had a casual night out with friends at a small pub in rural. It was a chilly December night, and after a couple of drinks, she decided to call it a night.

“I said my goodbyes and started walking along the road, which I’d done many times before,” she recalled.

“Now, on this road, there’s an old burial ground on a double bend, and although there are stories of ghosts, I’ve never believed them.”

As she was walking, she saw someone ahead of her on the road. It looked like someone carrying a flashlight and walking their dog. As she continued up the road, she lost sight of them a few times behind some trees.

When she got close to where she’d be passing them on the road, out of nowhere, a man appeared right in front of her, less than a foot away from her.

She immediately tensed up and was startled, but she figured she needed to keep walking, so she side-stepped around him and kept going. After taking a few steps forward, she looked behind her to see if the man was there. He wasn’t. There was no man, no dog, and no flashlight.

“All I could make out was the burial ground to my left,” she said. “But there was this deathly silence that had fallen over the place.”

