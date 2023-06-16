A Guy Ditched Her In The Middle Of Their Movie Date, But Then He Came Back When He Remembered He Was Her Ride Home

Going to the movies is a typical activity people do on first dates. But one woman has a story that explains why movies can actually be a bad first date idea.

TikToker Laura (@lauraeletel) is recalling the time when her date ditched her mid-movie, then came back when he remembered he was her ride.

Back in her early twenties, Laura had been dating a guy for a couple of months. Every single Friday, they would go to the movie theater.

Laura loved the concept of going to dinner and a movie for the first few dates because it provided a topic of conversation.

But as the weeks wore on, she began to like the idea a little less because every week, without fail, her date would complain about the movie they watched. And it always put a damper on Laura’s mood.

At the time, Suicide Squad had just come out in theaters. Now, Laura doesn’t really care for DC and Marvel films. But her date adored them and even had an entire tattoo sleeve dedicated to the comic book characters.

He wanted to go see the movie at an IMAX theater during the weekend it was released. So Laura drove an hour to Los Angeles to meet up with him. Then, they carpooled to the theater together.

Ten minutes into the movie, he suddenly stood up and left. Laura assumed he must have forgotten something. Another ten minutes went by, and she thought the line for the concession stand was probably really long.

After twenty minutes, she presumed he was in the bathroom. When thirty minutes had passed, she decided to text him, asking him where he was at.

