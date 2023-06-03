At The End Of A First Date, The Guy Asked Her To Give Him $6 For Her Dinner Before He Ended Up Making Out With Her Forehead

First kisses can be awkward, but when slobber is involved, it’s an immediate turn-off. Jeneva Rose (@jenevaroseauthor) is sharing a story on TikTok about the worst date she’s ever been on, and it ends with the guy making out with her forehead.

So it was a blind date that Jeneva’s friend had set up for her. The guy had seen a picture of Jeneva and asked Jeneva’s friend to connect them.

When Jeneva inquired about what he was like, her friend simply said, “Nice.” So the guy picked Jeneva up from her apartment to take her to dinner.

“I was like sweet because I was really poor, and I was living on pizza rolls, ranch, and Captain Crunch at the time,” said Jeneva.

They ended up going to a Mexican restaurant, where Jeneva ordered a cheese quesadilla. Jeneva’s date ordered three pitchers of water and drank them all while they were waiting for their food.

“He said, ‘I love water.’ That should have been a red flag, but it wasn’t. We didn’t have red flags back then,” she said.

When the check came, he requested six dollars from her. She handed over the money, plus a couple of extra dollars to tip the server with.

Then, he drove her home, and she thought that was where the date would finally end. However, he asked to use her bathroom.

When he finished using the bathroom, he suggested they watch a movie together. Jeneva reluctantly agreed and picked a sad film to try to drive him out of her apartment sooner.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.