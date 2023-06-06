Frito Corn Salad Is A Summer Side Dish That Never Fails To Impress A Crowd

There’s nothing like outdoor parties and gatherings in the summer. The weather is pleasant and warm, everyone’s spirits are high, and the food is always phenomenal.

Food is often a big part of what makes a get-together so delightful. And at a summer potluck, the spread should consist of foods that people will want to eat in 90-degree heat.

Naturally, you don’t want to spend hours cooking in the kitchen on a hot day. So what can you contribute that’s low-effort but also fresh and unique?

TikToker Janelle Rohner (@janellerohner) is sharing a recipe for Frito corn salad. It’s a summer side dish that never fails to impress the crowd.

What sets this salad apart from others? Well, for one, it contains crunchy chili cheese-flavored Fritos. That in itself is an exciting concept because who has ever heard of a salad with Fritos?

It’s certainly an effective way to get veggie haters on board!

Plus, it’s visually appealing. The corn salad’s bright colors will catch the eyes of hungry guests, draw them in, and make them never want to put it down.

So here’s how to make it. In a large bowl, add a can of loose corn, chopped red bell peppers, shredded cheddar cheese, and mayonnaise.

Of course, you could definitely use fresh corn, but canned corn works in a pinch.

