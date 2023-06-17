From The Time Her Daughter Was A Toddler, She Would Tell Her Details About Her Past Life

Do you believe in reincarnation and people having past lives?

Some parents have heard their children talk about stories that sound like they once had a former life, and this case is no exception.

Evelyn Kennedy (@the.mirror.grid) is a mom and content creator who makes videos and educates people on spiritual matters, which she was inspired to do after some experiences she had with her daughter Daphne.

Evelyn told her TikTok story all about Daphne’s past life remembrance in two videos that went viral. Starting when she was two, Daphne started recalling memories that seemed to come from her past life.

“She started having these prolonged crying sessions usually around bedtime,” explains Evelyn.

“She said that she was sad because she missed her sister and her grandma ‘from before.'”

Daphne began recounting all sorts of memories that mostly had to do with her former sister. She told her mom that she and her sister lived in a white house by a lake, and it was really cold where they lived.

Daphne also described a toy monkey that belonged to her sister, which seemed to be one of the old-fashioned cymbal-playing monkeys, and she wished she still had it.

Other than only remembering certain people and objects, Daphne also once described a vivid memory involving her sister and grandmother to Evelyn. She said one of them fell into the icy lake outside their house, and her grandmother had to use a chair to break the ice and rescue them.

