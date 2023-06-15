He Got Sick In The Middle Of A Date And He Later Found Out It Was Because The Girl Slipped Something Into His Drink Because She Wasn’t Interested In Him And Wanted The Date To Be Over

Have you ever gotten sick on a date? For instance, maybe you got food poisoning from the restaurant you went to, or you just got really unlucky.

One man on TikTok shared how he got sick on a date and had to rush to the bathroom in the middle of it. Afterward, he found out exactly what made him sick, and it was shocking.

He went on a date with a girl in college who he didn’t know had a reputation for doing something outrageous and dangerous.

Robby (@TheRobbyShow) went on a date with a girl who slipped a laxative into his drink because she wasn’t interested in him and wanted the date to be over.

“I learned later from one of her friends that she really doesn’t like confrontation, and her way of getting out of a first date is to make the guy rush out of there,” he said.

Isn’t that wild?

In the middle of their date, Robby found himself sprinting to the restroom. While he was in there for a while, his date went to the bartender to tell him that Robby would pick up the tab as soon as he got out of the bathroom and left. On top of that, she also ordered a dessert to go before heading out!

To make matters worse, Robby was having an incredibly hard time in the bathroom, and his stall ran out of toilet paper.

He had to embarrassingly call the restaurant from inside the bathroom and ask someone to bring more toilet paper. It’s hard to imagine anything more humbling than that.

