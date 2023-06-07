He Might Dump A Woman He’s Dating Because She Never Offers To Pay For Their Dates

Just a few weeks ago, this 28-year-old guy met a woman, who is also 28, on a dating app. So, they got to talking, and they ended up going out on three dates. He felt like everything had been going great so far, too.

Well, except for one specific detail: apparently, the woman has never once offered to pay. It all began with their first date, which cost about $60 overall.

“Which I paid, of course,” he recalled.

Then, for their second date, he went out to eat with the girl. And the bill wound up totaling about $80.

So, when the check arrived, he decided to pause for a second. But the woman did not say anything, and he was forced to ask how she wanted to proceed.

Still, he detailed how the woman just did not respond. That’s why he wound up asking if she wanted to split the bill with him.

For their third date, which came out to approximately $100, the same thing happened, too. So, by that point, he figured it was time to “address the elephant in the room.”

More specifically, he decided to just ask the woman upfront how she felt about paying for dates.

After sparking this conversation, they discussed the topic for a pretty long time, too. But, he claimed they never really reached a conclusion or mutual understanding.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.