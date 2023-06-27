Her Boyfriend Has Been Lying To Her That His Ex-Wife Is A Crazy Cheater Trying To Blackmail Him For Money, But She Learned The Truth, And This Woman Is Still Married To Her Boyfriend With No Clue He Plans To Divorce Her

The way your current partner treats or treated their ex says a lot about the kind of person they are.

One woman is unsure of what to do after finding out her current boyfriend obscured the truth about his ex-wife.

She’s 32 and met her 32-year-old boyfriend of five months online. They bonded over being divorced, and things were going well for a while. She had a pretty clean-cut divorce that she doesn’t have to deal with anymore, but things are much more complicated for her boyfriend.

Her boyfriend is from England, and after marrying his ex-wife, he received a green card to work in America. He said their relationship was legitimate but that his ex is a “crazy cheater” that has been trying to blackmail him for money.

Ever since she started dating him, he said his ex-wife, who he was in the process of divorcing, has been threatening to report him to immigration if he doesn’t financially support her. She has noticed him get constant texts and calls from his ex, all of which he claims are threatening and harassing messages.

A week ago, she noticed her boyfriend’s ex was relentlessly messaging him and that he seemed visibly stressed. She tried getting him to block her, but he said he couldn’t because they needed to stay in touch for various reasons, including taxes.

She had a gut feeling that something was wrong, so while her boyfriend was in the shower one day, she decided to look through the messages from his ex on his phone.

“Between the tantrums and demands for money, it was full of messages from her begging for him back, that she was sorry, that she loves and forgives him, and that she wanted things to go back to how they used to be,” she recalled.

“While he didn’t reciprocate her sentiments of wanting to get back together, I feel he greatly misrepresented the state of their relationship since she is clearly unaware of his plans to divorce her.”

