Her Dad Accused Her Of Embarrassing Him At Dinner Just Because She Didn’t Wear Fake Eyelashes

Just last night, this 16-year-old girl and her family planned to go out to eat dinner at a nice restaurant.

And even though there was no special occasion, her father, who is 65, asked her to dress nicely for the meal anyway.

So, she put on a pretty outfit and also tried to do her makeup nicely. However, she ultimately decided not to put on any false eyelashes. After all, they can be pretty uncomfortable for her.

“And I figured that it was just family, so it didn’t matter,” she said.

Also, for some context, she suffers from trichotillomania, which means that she compulsively pulls all of her hair out. In addition to her hair, she pulls out her eyelashes, too.

Now, she has gotten better recently and has been trying to stop doing that. So, her eyelashes have started to grow back in a bit– which is part of the reason why she did not want to put on any false eyelashes in the first place.

“My eyelashes are easy to pull out now since I’ve done it so much. And the glue for the false eyelashes pulls them out when I remove them,” she explained.

That’s why she decided to just throw some mascara on before the dinner and call it a night. Then, she left with her family, headed to the restaurant, and everything seemed fine while everyone ate their meal.

However, once it came time to head home, it became clear that her dad was seriously upset with her.

