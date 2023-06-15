Her Maid Of Honor Recently Dropped Out Of Her Wedding And Called Her A Bridezilla Behind Her Back

Some women are very scared of being dubbed a ‘bridezilla’ when they get engaged and start planning a wedding. We’ve all heard some horror stories about demanding brides, and many brides-to-be want to avoid causing a stir.

However, that doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t stand up for what you want your special day to look like!

One woman has been trying very hard to be an understanding and compromising bride as she plans her upcoming wedding, but her maid of honor recently dropped out of her bridal party and called her a bridezilla behind her back.

She’s getting married in a year and a half in the town her fiancé’s family lives in. It will require a bit of travel from her friends and family, but the wedding is taking place at a lovely waterfront venue, and she’s sure it will be beautiful.

Years ago, her longtime friend Diane started mentioning that she wanted to be her maid of honor whenever she got engaged. Once she was, she asked Diane if she’d still like to take on the role, and she said yes.

She created a group chat with everyone in her wedding party to let them know the plans as soon as possible. She was determined to make as many plans as far in advance as possible and wanted to be mindful of everyone’s budgets and restraints.

One of the ways she tried to help her wedding party was to send everyone accommodations near the venue that would cost around $100 per person. She also sent them links to affordable airline tickets.

She referred her bridesmaids to a wedding dress shop that sold bridesmaid dresses for under $100. She told them to pick out a dress in a specific color in any style of their choice.

She also offered to pay for every bridesmaid to professionally get their hair or makeup done on her wedding day. Although she can’t pay for both services for each person, she’s not making them work with the professional artists if they don’t want to.

