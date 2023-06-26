He’s Talking About How His Height Shouldn’t Matter In A Relationship, Because You Know Women Always Want To Know How Tall A Guy Is

When it comes to starting a new relationship, the question ‘How tall are you?’ is one that is asked frequently, especially to men on dating apps or social media. Many dating apps now have a setting where you can list your height straight on your profile so that the questions don’t even have to be asked.

TikTok creator Mario Mirante (@mariomirante) is calling out this question and asking his viewers another; Why does it matter? This has started a debate in his comment section about height and if it matters in relationships.

The reason this question is asked so frequently is that women typically want their men on the taller side or at least a few inches taller than them. Men often prefer a woman to be shorter than them as well.

Whether it’s a biological or physiological reason, this preference seems to be the norm in the dating world.

Mario is still wondering why? He challenges his woman viewers to answer why height matters to them while still remaining body positive with their answer and is pretty confident that they won’t be able to.

“Ladies, I’ll give you…whatever you guys want,” Mario says. “All I ask in return is that one of y’all stitch this video and explain to the world why height matters to you in a relationship. And again, the only rule is you have to stay body positive.”

Thousands of women were up for the challenge, leaving their answers in Mario’s comments. Ranging from them wanting to wear heels or simply being tired of being the tall one, the responses were varied.

Mario made a follow-up video, touching on a hard-hitting story and why he thinks it is not okay to refuse to date someone because of their height.

Mario shared that he had a friend who was never taken seriously because of his height, and after years of suffering in silence, he eventually developed a drinking problem, worsening his depression, and he, unfortunately, ended up taking his own life.

