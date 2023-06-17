Swimming at the pool or beach is a fun way to pass the time in the summer. It also allows you to stay cool during the warmer months. Plus, it promotes an active lifestyle.

Now that water activities are back in session, it’s a good idea to brush up on some safety tips. If you want to teach your child how to swim but aren’t sure how to go about it, here are some things you should know in order to keep both you and your child safe.

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) recommends enrolling your child in swimming lessons after their first birthday. Additionally, keep in mind that water can be intimidating, regardless of whether it’s an ocean or a pool.

So if your child doesn’t seem ready to partake in lessons by the time they’re two, that’s okay. Don’t force them into the water, and start slow.

Usually, you’re just introducing two-year-olds to the water anyway. They need to get accustomed to being in the water before actively learning how to swim.

Make it fun by adding colorful toys and floaties and singing songs together. Always hold your baby in your arms and keep their head above water.

Dress them in a swim diaper that will keep fecal matter contained. These waterproof diapers are designed to prevent messes from leaking out into the water and causing a health hazard for other swimmers.

At two to three years old, kids can splash around the pool a little more, but they’ll still need an adult next to them at all times.

Demonstrate how to float and kick your legs in the water. Also, show your child how to blow bubbles so they understand how to hold their breath and not swallow the water.

