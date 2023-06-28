Many things change over the years, but one thing that will always stay the same is middle school drama. Middle school is a tumultuous time. There’s just no escaping it.

With everyone going through a roller coaster of changes at varying paces, it can be a challenge to navigate friendships.

Every day is a game of walking on eggshells. You never know what uncool thing you’ll do or say that will get you ostracized from the friend group.

If your middle schooler is currently dealing with friendship troubles, here’s what you can do to help them through it.

Of course, when your child is pouring out their problems to you, you must listen carefully. Before doling out advice, consider whether they are asking for your help on what to do or if they just need to release their frustrations to a trusted adult.

As your child is venting, make sure to take them seriously. While their friendship issues may not seem like a big deal to you, it’s having a huge impact on their emotions and well-being.

Try to tap into the depths of your memory and remember what it was like when you were in middle school and how serious and significant friendships were for you. Dismissing or downplaying your child’s problems will only make them avoid telling you about this kind of stuff in the future.

Once you have listened and validated them, avoid launching into a big reaction. Seeing your child hurting can be painful, and you might feel the urge to call up the other kids’ mothers and give them a piece of your mind.

However, this may only serve to escalate the situation and put your child in an awkward position. Instead, take a deep breath and do not intervene unless it is absolutely necessary. Usually, friendship drama resolves itself.

