In 2011, She Left For A Trip To Miami With Her Boyfriend And Never Returned Home

In 2011, Alivia Christine Kail was just 19 years old and lived with a roommate in her Mount Washington, Pennsylvania, apartment.

At the same time, she had been in a relationship with her boyfriend, 22-year-old Alexander, for approximately six months.

But, after leaving with Alexander for a trip to Miami, Florida, in March of that year, Alivia was never seen or heard from again.

It all began on March 5, 2011, when she visited her brother’s home– which was located on the 500 block of Edgewood Avenue in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania.

While there, Alivia grabbed some of her clothes and told her brother that she was heading to Miami with her boyfriend– who was reportedly paying for the entire trip.

Afterward, Alivia left with Alexander in his car, which was a red Ford Explorer that had a Pittsburgh Steelers emblem on it. That was the last time she was ever seen by her loved ones.

By March 16, 2011, Alexander traveled back to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but he arrived home without Alivia.

So, Alivia’s family members attempted to get in touch with her. And after three days, they were forced to contact the Allegheny County Police Department to file a missing person report on March 19, 2011.

Upon launching an investigation, it was discovered that Alivia’s cell phone had been turned off on March 5, 2011. And the last time her device “pinged” was nearby the Allegheny County Airport located in West Mifflin.

