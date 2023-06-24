Keeping Your House Tidy Is Difficult Enough, But These 5 Things In Your Home Do Need To Be Regularly Cleaned, And It Probably Hasn’t Crossed Your Mind

It’s obvious when you need to vacuum your living room rug or give your bathroom a good scrubbing. No doubt you already have a cleaning routine for these types of tasks.

After washing, sanitizing, and disinfecting what seems like every square inch of your home, you might think it’s spotless. However, your home could always be cleaner.

There are plenty of things you aren’t aware of that need to be cleaned. These are things you never would have guessed that required regular cleaning.

Cleaning the basics is hard enough, so I’m sure you won’t be happy to hear that there’s even more cleaning for you to do.

But once you learn what they are, you’ll definitely be ready to incorporate them into your cleaning routine. Here are five things you should be cleaning but probably aren’t.

Brooms And Mops

The tools you use for cleaning must also be cleaned if you want to avoid spreading more germs throughout your home. Brooms trap a lot of dirt and debris in their bristles, and mops get easily contaminated.

So take your broom outside, smack it against a wall to loosen the dirt caught in the bristles, rinse it in a bucket filled with warm, soapy water, and let it air-dry.

Wash mop heads in hot water and detergent. If your mop smells, soak it in vinegar to get rid of the odor. Don’t forget to wipe down your mop and broom handles with a disinfectant spray or wipes!

