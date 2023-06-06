She Believes Her Marriage Has Been Poisoned Beyond Repair Ever Since She Found Out Her Husband Kept Talking To Another Woman Online Who Sent Him Steamy Photos, Even After He Swore To Stop

This 40-year-old woman has been married to her husband, who is also 40, for 15 years. And over the course of their marriage, they have welcomed three children into the world together.

She has been a super supportive wife, too, and was by her husband’s side while he navigated medical school and residency.

Plus, she even passed up her own schooling opportunities and job prospects to go “all in” in their relationship.

Well, recently, her husband decided to throw all of that away after talking to a woman online. It all began after some woman messaged her husband. The woman was very attractive and thin, and she talked to her husband about his day during their first few conversations.

But then, the woman started sending her husband steamy photos, and he seemingly felt guilty– because he wound up approaching her and coming clean.

“I told him to immediately shut it down and block her,” she recalled.

Now, she never was interested in her husband’s phone before that incident– which was why she never went snooping in the past. After all, she always believed they had a strong foundation of trust and thought their marriage was solid.

After learning about her husband’s chats online with the other woman, though, she could not resist and wound up going through his cell phone that same day.

Upon snooping, she discovered that her husband had told the woman that he was forced to block her. In fact, her husband actually claimed, “My wife is making me.”

