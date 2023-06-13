She Continued To Do Important Work For Civil Rights After The Untimely Death Of Her Husband, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., But Not Everyone Knows Her Story

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is considered to be one of the most important figures in American history. His wife, Coretta Scott King, is well-known for the important work she continued to do for civil rights after his untimely death, but not everyone knows her full story.

Coretta was born in Alabama in 1927. Growing up, Coretta was a very hard-working child. She had a passion for music and led her grade school choir.

After graduating from high school as valedictorian, she received a B.A. in music and education from Antioch College in Yellow Springs, Ohio. She furthered her education in music after being awarded a scholarship to Boston’s New England Conservatory of Music.

In Boston, she met Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., who was a student at Boston University. Shortly after meeting Coretta, he knew he wanted her to be his wife. They married in 1953 and eventually had four children together.

After they completed their studies, she and Martin moved to Montgomery, Alabama, after he accepted to become the pastor of the Dexter Avenue Baptist Church.

Throughout the 1950s and 60s, Coretta faithfully stood by her husband as he became the face of the civil rights movement. Whenever she couldn’t physically attend protests and gatherings with Martin, she stayed home to care for their children and manage their household.

She called for the advocacy of Black women in the civil rights movement and worked hard to help pass the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

After Martin was tragically assassinated in April 1968, Coretta continued to be an activist and worked on multiple issues and movements. Just days after Martin’s funeral, Coretta participated in a march to support a labor strike.

She not only continued to work on civil rights but also advocated for women’s rights, the LGBTQ+ community, and world peace. After passionately speaking out against the Vietnam War, Coretta was placed under intense surveillance by the F.B.I. from 1968 until 1972.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.