She Met A Guy At A Bar For A First Date, But Then He Asked If They Could Grab Coffee Instead, And Then He Wanted To Hang Out In A Cemetery In The Dark

A TikTok creator, @thebookstorepod, is describing the details of a date she went on several years ago. The guy was unaware that he was a celebrity stalker and didn’t let her get in a word during their entire three-hour date.

When she was 26-years-old, she went on a date with a guy she met online. They had decided to meet at a bar, but when he showed up, he asked her if she wanted to get coffee, which still puzzles her to this day.

For some reason, he wanted to get coffee at that specific bar, even though they could’ve gone to any coffee shop. In fact, there happened to be a coffee shop right next door to the bar.

Anyway, the date lasted three hours, and during that time, he told her the most bizarre stories about himself in an attempt to impress her.

For one, he talked about how he was an extra on a now-canceled HBO show about horse racing. The show ended up being canceled because of problems during production.

He also described the time he and his friends got intoxicated while listening to an album by a musician named Beck. They decided to drive across the country to meet Beck.

They drove from Michigan to Los Angeles, managed to figure out where Beck lived, and stood outside his house for three days. Somehow, he did not understand that what he and his friends did was considered stalking.

And apparently, he coincidentally ran into a famous writer named Cormac McCarthy in his home state of New Mexico one time. This confirmed for her that he must not know the definition of stalking since it seemed like he was stalking everybody.

As the night wore on, the stories kept coming until he suddenly interjected that he had forgotten that he was supposed to be watching his roommate’s cat that weekend.

