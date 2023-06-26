She Met A Guy Who Suggested A Couple Of Extravagant And Romantic Date Ideas, But Then He Surprised Her With Nosebleed Seats At An Award Show For Kids And She Was Humiliated

If you enjoy reading about other people’s disastrous love lives, you will surely get a kick out of this story. TikToker Chelsea (@chels_shack) is telling all about the monstrosity of a date she went on.

On this date, she experienced the same level of disappointment as when you find out the ice cream machine at McDonald’s is broken. So as you can imagine, it was the ultimate let-down.

This guy had been trying to convince Chelsea to go on a date with him for weeks. He suggested these extravagant date ideas, hoping to get her to agree. Some of his suggestions included having a romantic dinner on a yacht or going for a helicopter ride over Hollywood.

“Both pretty good ideas, I guess. But they’re only as good as going on a gondola ride with your dad if you’re not interested in the guy,” said Chelsea.

Eventually, she finally agreed to go out with him. Then, he texted her, saying that he had the greatest date idea ever.

He was overly excited and told her to “dress to the nines,” declaring that it would be the best day of her life.

At this point, Chelsea was expecting to have dinner with Britney Spears or something else just as significant and memorable.

He sent her a picture of what he planned on wearing, which happened to be a Saint Laurent button-up shirt. Then, he told her to buy a fancy new dress.

When the day of their date rolled around, Chelsea spent three hours getting ready. She put on a full face of makeup and donned an intricate braided hairdo.

