She Met A Guy Who Wanted To Take Her To The Woods At Night For Their Date

Dating in the modern age can produce some of the strangest and cringiest moments. If our ancestors could see how courtship works now, they would be appalled, especially after reading about this dating story.

TikToker Jamishay (@imthejamishaymachine) is discussing an online date where the guy wanted to take her to the woods at night.

Back in September, she went on a bad date with a guy she met on a dating app. Immediately after they had matched on the app, he wanted to meet up with her and suggested they go out for ice cream.

She agreed, but in her mind, there was no way this date was actually happening because she didn’t take anything people said on dating apps seriously.

The day before the date, they did not check in with each other to confirm their plans, so of course, she assumed that the date was off.

The following day, she was in bed with no makeup on, doing her math homework, and she was hit with a sudden feeling telling her to check her phone.

So she opened up the dating app and saw messages from the guy saying he was leaving soon. Meanwhile, Jamishay hadn’t even gotten ready but told him she would be there in twenty minutes.

When she arrived, she was in a bad mood. He was a nice guy, but there were no sparks between them at all. She just wasn’t feeling it.

Plus, she had really been enjoying her math homework, and he had disrupted her flow, which was strike one.

