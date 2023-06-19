She Showed Up To Her Cousin’s Birthday Party In A Long Designer Dress After Her Original Outfit Got Taken At A Video Shoot, And Her Cousin Accused Her Of Stealing The Spotlight

This 18-year-old woman sometimes helps out her friends by doing modeling work. She claimed that gigs are nothing huge; it’s just that many of her acquaintances are involved in fashion.

So, they sometimes hire her to wear their clothes and jewelry to photograph and display online.

And just a few days ago, she just so happened to have a video shoot at her friend’s place on the same day as her younger cousin Maria’s sixteenth birthday party.

Now, for context, her entire family was invited to the event, as always. But, being that she and her immediate family live far away from Maria, they usually could not make the event and always just sent gifts in the past.

However, the video shoot she was modeling in was only about 40 minutes away from Maria’s house. So, she planned to pop into the party after the shoot and also agreed to bring her parents and brother’s gifts for Maria.

Anyway, on the day of, she first went to the video shoot wearing a sundress and planned to put the same outfit back on for Maria’s party later on.

But once the shoot was wrapping up, she realized that her original sundress had disappeared. It turned out that one of her friend’s partners had assumed her sundress was one of the designer gowns and decided to wear it outside. So, that left her with nothing to wear home.

Her designer friend did immediately apologize and even offered to let her borrow a dress. They also promised to return her sundress to her at a later date.

However, since the designer was plus-sized, her options were very limited. And all her friend’s partner had left behind after putting on her sundress was a pair of shorts and a dirty shirt.

