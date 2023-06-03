She Told People Not To Eat The Food At Her Sister’s Wedding Because She Found Out Her Mom Had Just Frozen And Defrosted The Food From Her Own Nuptials Eight Months Ago

This 26-year-old woman and her husband, who is 27, just tied the knot about eight months ago. And they decided to have a very large wedding, inviting about 200 guests.

So, she and her husband obviously needed a ton of food and drinks. And on the flip side, they also knew they would probably have leftovers and wanted to be smart about how they used the food.

That’s why they ultimately arranged for any leftovers to be donated to a soup kitchen that they sometimes work with.

But now, a whole eight months after she said her vows, she just found out that her mom went behind her back and took most of the food. Plus, she only found this news out after making a shocking realization at her sister’s nuptials.

Her 30-year-old sister, Callie, just got married this past weekend after being with her brother-in-law for about 10 years.

However, Callie and her brother-in-law reportedly only decided to tie the knot for tax reasons. So, they just wanted a simple courthouse wedding.

“But my mom begged Callie to let her do an ‘event.’ So, Callie had a small wedding with only 50 people,” she recalled.

And since her sister absolutely hates planning– and didn’t even want a big to-do in the first place– Calie allowed her mom to take care of the entire event.

The only thing she and her family were expected to do was just show up and have a great time.

