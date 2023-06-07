She Wanted To Treat Her Sister’s Family To A Steakhouse Dinner, But When Her Nephew Ordered A $190 Steak, Things Went South

If you have young nieces and nephews or grandchildren, it’s normal to want to splurge on them occasionally, especially if you don’t see them often! But have you ever felt that your generosity was being taken for granted?

During a recent visit, one woman wanted to treat her sister’s family to a steakhouse dinner. But when her nephew selected a $190 steak, things went south.

One woman has a sister with three children ages 15, 12, and 10. She doesn’t get to see her sister’s family often, so whenever they visit, she splurges on her nieces and nephews. She’s child-free and probably will be for a while, so she enjoys the time she has with her sister’s kids.

During their last visit, she decided to take her sister’s family to a steakhouse and told them it would be her treat. It was a total of seven people, including her, her sister, her brother-in-law, his mom, and the three kids.

While looking at the menu, her 15-year-old nephew said he wanted the tomahawk steak dinner for himself.

The dinner cost $190 and included a three-pound steak with three big side dishes. She told her nephew he should pick something smaller since the portion for that meal was huge.

However, her brother-in-law chimed in and said his son would be able to eat it all. She tried to reason with her brother-in-law and told him that she’d prefer if her nephew got something less expensive since she was paying. Once again, her brother-in-law insisted his son would eat the entire meal.

She had an idea and told her brother-in-law that if her nephew didn’t finish the entire $190 steak dinner, he would have to pay for it. He agreed to her plan.

“We order, and the waiter tells us the tomahawk is usually shared between several people since it comes with three sharable portions of sides as well,” she recalled.

