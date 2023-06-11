She Was Called The Winter Queen, And For The 30 Years Following Her Husband’s Death, She Stayed In Exile Voluntarily

After the recent coronation of King Charles III, some people have been using it as an opportunity to brush up on their knowledge of former monarchs.

Do you know who Elizabeth Stuart, AKA The Winter Queen, was? Although her reign was short, she is remembered for her determination and dedication to her husband.

Born in 1596 at Dunfermline Palace in Scotland, Elizabeth was the daughter of King James VI of Scotland and Queen Anne of Denmark. She was one of three children out of the seven King James and Queen Anne had that survived infancy.

As a child, Elizabeth lived in Linlithgow Palace under the care of Lord Livingston. But when Queen Elizabeth I died in 1603, her family moved to England as her father inherited the throne.

Then, she was sent to live at Coombe Abbey in Warwickshire, England, where her love of nature began. Elizabeth spent much time outdoors and had her own little “fairy farm” with meadows that kept miniature cattle. She was well-educated in humanities, language, and religion.

In 1612, when Elizabeth was 16 years old, her father introduced her to a suitor he had chosen, Frederick V, Elector Palatine of the Rhine. He was the same age as Elizabeth and was handsome and athletic. Although their relationship and marriage were arranged, they shared a genuine love.

Elizabeth’s beloved brother, Henry, Prince of Wales, died during her courtship to Frederick in November 1612. Devastated, something cheerful most certainly needed to happen. What a perfect time for a celebratory royal wedding!

Elizabeth and Frederick were married on Valentine’s Day, February 14th, 1613, in the Royal Chapel at Whitehall Palace in London. The marriage was celebrated with several festivities, including feasts, performances, etc.

After their wedding, Elizabeth and Frederick moved to Heidelberg, Germany, where she held the title of Electress. They had three children over the course of six years in Heidelberg before Frederick was offered to take the throne in Bohemia by Protestant nobles.

