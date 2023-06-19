She Went On A Date With A Guy Who Called Her Ugly After She Rejected Him

Have you ever had a guy compliment you on your looks and ask you out on a date, only to turn around and insult you after you reject them?

If so, take that as a dodged bullet. By exposing his toxicity early on, he has actually done you a service.

TikToker Emily (@mrsdumpsterfire) is talking about the last date she went on before meeting her current partner.

After the date, she decided they were just not compatible, and their interests did not align, and he ended up sending her some angry messages for rejecting him.

So she had gone on a date with a guy she met on a dating app. He was handsome and a little older than her, so she hoped he would be mature. He worked in finance, a fact that Emily also liked.

He invited her over to his condo, which was a beautiful place located in the mountains. When they got inside, he offered her some baked brie and a fig spread with whole wheat crackers, but Emily wasn’t a fan of baked brie.

Then, he turned on some anime on the TV, which also wasn’t Emily’s thing. As she looked around the room, she observed that he had a massive library filled with manga and thought it was extremely weird.

They went upstairs to his home office next, and this is the part of the date that Emily has tried to erase from her mind because it was just super cringe-worthy.

They were sitting at his desk with Emily on her lap, and that’s where they had their first kiss. She remembers the kiss being really slimy and gross.

