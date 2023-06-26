She Went On A Date With A Guy Who Looked Like A Greek God In His Photos, But When She Met Him In Real Life, He Was A Complete Catfish, So She Lied About Already Having Had Dinner To Get Out Of It

Recently, a TikToker named Eve (@badyogisociety) was reminded of a long-buried memory of a bad date she went on after a conversation with her friend about chemical engineers. Sadly, Eve was a victim of catfishing.

So she had matched with a guy on a dating app and had been chatting with him for a little while. He lacked charisma or personality, but he was built like a Greek god. There was even a picture on his profile of him riding a horse.

She agreed to meet up with him at her favorite bar for dinner and drinks after she was done teaching a pilates class.

She showed up early to the bar, ordered a glass of wine, and sat down to wait for him. About ten minutes later, a guy approached her.

At first, she thought he was a busser who had come to take away her empty wineglass. But he introduced himself as the guy Eve had been talking to.

The guy looked nothing like his pictures online. Instead, he was short and a bit pudgy. Eve clarified that there wasn’t anything wrong with the way he looked. But the fact that he had catfished her was unacceptable.

He also did not acknowledge that he appeared to be completely different from the man he presented himself as on the dating app.

Eve excused herself to go to the bathroom and pulled up the dating app on her phone to double-check the photos.

She confirmed that the guy from the photos and the guy currently at the bar with her did not remotely resemble each other in any way.

