She Went On A Date With A Guy Who Was Super Boring, But Then He Kept Asking Her To Go On More Dates And Couldn’t Take A Hint That She Wasn’t Interested

Few things are as painful as going on a date with someone really boring. It’s even worse when they continue contacting you after dropping hints that you’re uninterested.

That is exactly what happened to TikTok user Grace (@clinicallyfkinginsane), who had to deal with a guy constantly messaging her days after a pretty cruddy date.

Grace went on a date with a guy she describes as the “most boring person in the entire world.”

This guy wanted to take Grace out on a date, but unfortunately, his idea of a date was driving her around in his car for two hours. In some cases, that can be fun, but in this case, it wasn’t.

Not only was he a bad conversationalist, but Grace’s date would also use his ‘modded car’ to start speeding on roads where cops were present.

“That does not impress me,” says Grace in her video.

Grace became so sick of her date that she eventually had to lie and say she needed to use the bathroom so he could drive her back home.

After their rough date, Grace kept getting constant messages from this guy, asking if she could go on another date. First, he’d ask her if she was working in the middle of the day, and even when she told him yes, he’d keep pestering her to find out when she’d be free to see him again.

“He would not take no for an answer,” says Grace.

