She Went To Dinner With 20 Married Men, And Many Revealed To Her That They Were Still Seeing Other Women, Along With The Strategies They Use To Get Women To Sleep With Them

Many individuals out in the big, bad world exploit people to serve their own agendas. So being able to spot the signs when someone is manipulating you can ultimately save you from a lot of stress.

TikToker Natalie (@wanderlusqt) is describing the conversation she overheard while at a conference dinner with twenty married men. She was the only woman present at the table.

During the dinner, they landed on the topic of dating. Natalie learned a lot of juicy information about how the men at the conference dated women before getting married.

She also found out that some of the men were still seeing other women, even though they were already married.

Natalie is sharing her discoveries with TikTok to warn women that there are many men who have malicious intentions and use certain strategies to get women to sleep with them.

She clarifies that there are good men out there, but it’s still worth knowing what common methods bad men utilize so that you can avoid them.

So one man at the conference lived in New York City, and he explained that with every girl he matched with on a dating app, he would set alarms on his phone as a reminder of when to text each girl.

He always responded 24 hours after a girl texted him and named each alarm after the girl he was messaging. After “getting them hooked,” he would take them on a first or second date to the Manhattan Bridge.

Once there, he had a hired photographer take romantic pictures of them. If he didn’t have a photographer, he would get dinner and organize a romantic picnic on the bridge.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.