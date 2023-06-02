She’s Telling You To Stop Bashing Morning Routines Because They Can Genuinely Change Your Life

We’ve all seen those videos on TikTok of girls documenting their morning routines. They’re able to fit in four hours of chores and self-care activities between the hours of 5 AM and 9 AM before even starting their work day.

Some people on the app have expressed their criticism toward these lifestyle content creators for setting unrealistic standards.

But the morning routines on TikTok can actually be inspiring to watch. They can give you that burst of motivation you need to start bettering your life.

TikToker Natasha (@nat0sh) is telling people to stop bashing morning routines because they are genuinely life-changing. She also breaks down what a morning routine should look like in order to establish healthy habits.

Natasha used to struggle to get herself out of bed in the mornings. But ever since she started having a morning routine, she’s found that it has been beneficial for her mental health and increased the quality of her life.

According to Natasha, a morning routine is the secret to having a phenomenal day and, therefore, a phenomenal life. So if you want every day to feel fantastic, follow these rules.

For one, you should refrain from scrolling on your phone for at least the first hour upon waking. Natasha explains that looking at your phone gives your brain a boost of dopamine.

And when you start your day with such a high dopamine hit, you will likely experience a drop in dopamine later in the day, which is why you crash before the day is done.

So do low dopamine activities after waking up, such as emptying the dishwasher, making your bed, or tidying up your space.

